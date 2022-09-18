DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 8,226 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.18.

Shares of ES opened at $88.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.58%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

