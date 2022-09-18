Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

