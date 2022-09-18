CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,253,100 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 1,892,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,506.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYAGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
CyberAgent Price Performance
OTCMKTS CYAGF opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.51.
About CyberAgent
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberAgent (CYAGF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.