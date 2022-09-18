Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $385,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.02.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.04.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.