Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,888 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.7% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,302,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.49.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

