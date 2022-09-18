Covington Capital Management Sells 668 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.23. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.