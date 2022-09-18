Covington Capital Management Sells 1,286 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 377.8% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 87.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 46,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

