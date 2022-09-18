Covington Capital Management Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

