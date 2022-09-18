Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $504.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.74.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

