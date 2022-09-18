Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.6% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $529.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

