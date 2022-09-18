Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.9% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after buying an additional 150,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

COST stock opened at $504.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.