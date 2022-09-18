Comparing First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bloomin’ Brands and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 0 3 7 1 2.82 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus target price of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 35.08%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $22.68, suggesting a potential upside of 50.11%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Bloomin’ Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $4.12 billion 0.45 $215.55 million $0.63 32.67 First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.48 -$2.11 million $0.07 215.89

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands 1.76% 109.21% 7.97% First Watch Restaurant Group 0.51% 0.75% 0.33%

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 26, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,013 full-service restaurants and franchised 157 restaurants across 47 states; and 156 full-service restaurants and franchised 172 restaurants across 17 countries and Guam. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

