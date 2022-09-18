Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,677,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,529,000 after purchasing an additional 863,961 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,003,000 after purchasing an additional 580,843 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 611,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,531 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

