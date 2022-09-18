CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $275.97 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $282.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

