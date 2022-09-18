CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average of $87.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

