Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 123 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 130.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $243.79 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

