Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $39.97 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.