Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

Capitol Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Capitol Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin Walter 2,385,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th.

About Capitol Health

Capitol Health Limited provides diagnostic imaging and related services to the healthcare market in Australia. The company owns and operates clinics in Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia, and Western Australia. It offers a range of diagnostic imaging services, including general x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, mammography, Doppler, orthopantomogram, echocardiography, computed tomography, CT angiography, cone beam CT, nuclear medicine, bone densitometry, and fluoroscopy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.