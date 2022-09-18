Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Up 2.3%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. 5,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 120,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann bought 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $125,013.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,669.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,554.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann bought 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,013.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,669.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $691,954 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,431,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,429,000 after purchasing an additional 206,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

