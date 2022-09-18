Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $208.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $141.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.83. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $314.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after acquiring an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $51,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile



Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

