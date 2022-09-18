Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $885,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after buying an additional 150,655 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $504.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.74. The company has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

