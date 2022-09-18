Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 177,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 767,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 215,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

