Brokerages Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Target Price at $38.80

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.73 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.