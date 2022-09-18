Bremer Bank National Association Sells 320 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Southern were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 78.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 81.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after buying an additional 1,449,639 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,092,521 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

