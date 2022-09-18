Bremer Bank National Association Has $209,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

NYSE KMB opened at $122.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

