BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (LND) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ rivals have a beta of -28.78, indicating that their average share price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas pays out 83.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 45.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors 37 127 423 23 2.71

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 93.59%. Given BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $378.21 million $99.18 million 6.23 BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 1.07

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 25.27% 21.65% 14.59% BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 17 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 farm in Paraguay with a total area of 223,551 hectares of own lands and 51,747 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

