Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $112.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,454,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 360,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after acquiring an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT stock opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.49. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.09.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

