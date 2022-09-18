Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.
TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.2 %
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.