Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $308.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $293.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.22.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

