Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 1.4 %

Intel stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.