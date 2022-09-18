Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.