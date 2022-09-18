Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys 205 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $5,142,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Shares of MCD opened at $254.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

