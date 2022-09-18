Barclays Trims Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Target Price to 110.00

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from 125.00 to 110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

TELNY stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

