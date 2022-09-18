Barclays Cuts Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target to €12.20

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIVHY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Vivendi stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

