Bank of New Hampshire Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

