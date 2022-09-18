Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $20.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $1,372,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 72,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $668.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

