Baker Boyer National Bank Purchases 103 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.26 and a 200-day moving average of $147.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

