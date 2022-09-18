Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.35

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.35 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 2533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the first quarter valued at about $2,937,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the first quarter worth about $1,818,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the first quarter worth about $4,552,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

