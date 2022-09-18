Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Director Sells $500,696.00 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $173.37 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

