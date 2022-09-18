AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 15,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 41,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 164,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.