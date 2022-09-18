AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

T stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

