Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Sunday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Atlas Arteria’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.
Atlas Arteria Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
About Atlas Arteria
Featured Articles
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.