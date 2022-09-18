Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Sunday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Atlas Arteria’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.

Atlas Arteria Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

About Atlas Arteria

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

