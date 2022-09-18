Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 188,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,213,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 31,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,716,000 after purchasing an additional 358,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,436,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMC opened at $156.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

