Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 588 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.50. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $78.54.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

