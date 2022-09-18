Apella Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $275.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.51 and a 200-day moving average of $301.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

