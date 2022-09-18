Apella Capital LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $521.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.63. The stock has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

