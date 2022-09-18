Apella Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 75,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 80.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.67.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

