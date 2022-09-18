Anderson Hoagland & Co. Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.33. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

