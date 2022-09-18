Analysts Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) PT at $165.00

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HEICO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of HEICO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,056,000 after acquiring an additional 456,514 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $35,606,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of HEICO by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,857,000 after acquiring an additional 58,194 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $4,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI opened at $148.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.25 and a 200 day moving average of $145.84. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.12.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

