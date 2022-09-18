Analysts Set Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT at $33.50

Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

FTDR opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.53. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 1,072.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

